Forward Sakima Walker enters transfer portal

South Carolina women's basketball forward Sakima Walker has officially entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Columbia.

Walker initially arrived with the Gamecocks as the JUCO Player of the Year at Northwest Florida State prior to the 2023-24 campiagn, but never found consistent playing time at South Carolina. While she was a strong locker room presence and leader of younger term off the court, she played just over two minutes per game in each of her two seasons on campus. In 2024-25 she only appeared in 15 games, almost exclusively towards the end of blowout games.

She did play in 31 games in South Carolina's undefeated 2023-24 campaign and made one start, though, and of course earned a National Championship ring with the progra.

Walker has one more year of eligibility remaining. Her deparue leaves South Carolina at 12 players on the current 2025-26 roster, meaning it has three open scholarships available as Dawn Staley continues working in the transfer portal.

