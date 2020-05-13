A few weeks after the Cape Cod League canceled its summer season, four Gamecocks who were scheduled to head up north are staying in Columbia and playing for the Lexington County Blowfish.

The team announced today it's inked four Gamecocks to play for the team this summer in Wes Clarke, Brady Allen, Brett Kerry and Andrew Peters.

Clarke, Allen and Kerry were all scheduled to go up to the Cape this summer but instead will be spending their summers in Columbia.

"The Blowfish are appreciative of the wonderful relationship we have with the University of South Carolina baseball program and staff," assistant general manager Justin Hall said. "These young men will continue the great connection between Gamecock baseball and Lexington County."

Clarke started every game this season and finished the 2020 year near the top in almost every offensive category in the SEC, slashing .286/.406/.714 with eight homers and 22 RBI.

Allen led the team with a .327 average, driving in eight runs and slugging .571 with an on base percentage at .459.

The other two are pitchers with Kerry starting in the rotation before moving to anchor the bullpen. He made six appearances—two starts and four out of the pen—with a 3.60 ERA and 18 strikeouts to just three walks.

Peters only pitched in three games, giving up six earned runs in 2.1 innings in his first outings after Tommy John surgery.

The Blowfish play in the Coastal Plain League, which has announced it will start its season July 1 after the Coronavirus pushed back the start of their year.