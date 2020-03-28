Baseball America released its updated top 300 rankings with some of the same names making an appearance there as well.

In preparation for that, PerfectGame released its first ranking of the top 400 prospects in this year's draft class with a handful of current and future Gamecocks making the cut.

With the COVID-19 outbreak causing cancelations nationwide, it means a little more time to scrutinize and look at the MLB Draft.

The college baseball season is over, which means now it's time to turn the attention over to the draft a little earlier than maybe expected.

Four current Gamecocks all make the list, including three in the top half of the top 400.

Carmen Mlodzinski is the highest-rated of the four, checking in at No. 24 and the seventh-highest SEC player on PerfectGame's board and No. 21 on Baseball America's list.

PerfectGame also has Mlodzinski as a first-round pick, going No. 28 overall to the New York Yankees.

Before the season ended, Mlodzinski was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts with opponents hitting .258 off the guy widely considered a first-round talent heading into the year.

Another weekend starter, Brannon Jordan, is on the list at No. 125 after starting the season 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA with a 13.7 strikeout per nine through his first 21 innings of the year. Opponents were hitting just .104 against him.



Jordan also checked in on Baseball America's as well, sliding in at No. 243 overall.

Thomas Farr is the last pitcher on the list with PerfectGame ranking him the No. 142 overall prospect. After missing the majority of his sophomore season in JUCO and the fall with an injury, Farr worked himself into the weekend rotation two weekends into the year and was 3-0 with a 1.72 three starts into the season. He struck out 14 batters in 15.2 innings.

Baseball America has him a little lower, 60 spots down the list at No. 202.

Noah Campbell rounds out the current Gamecocks on the list at No. 374. Campbell is again considered a top 500 prospect and, after another solid summer in the Cape Cod League, was slashing .256/.370/.410 with a homer and 10 RBI through 14 games his junior year.

Campbell checked in much higher in Baseball America, right now at No. 215.

Of the Gamecocks' 2020 signees, JUCO lefty Luke Little is the highest-rated commit at No. 117 with right-hander Will Sanders not too far behind at No. 143, one spot behind Farr.

Catcher Alek Boychuk also cracks the top half at No. 170 along with in-state commitments Magdiel Cotto at No. 181 and Jalen Vasquez at No. 187.

CJ Weins, another junior college right-hander, makes it at 190 and outfielder commitment Brandon Fields is the final signee included at No. 202.

Baseball America has Fields the highest-ranked signee at No. 111, Little not far behind at 130, Sanders at 205 and Phipps at 152. Cotto rounds out the signees at Baseball America, ranked No. 179.

The Gamecocks were 12-4 when their season prematurely ended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and have a host of juniors or seniors who could get an extra year of eligibility if they don't opt to go pro.

South Carolina's signing class is one of the best in the country with PerfectGame ranking the 2020 collection of high school talent No. 6 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC. Adding in the junior college talent, which PerfectGame doesn't do until after the draft, it would likely be a top five class.