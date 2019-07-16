Four-star Alabama commitment talks Gamecocks
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Jacksonville (Florida) Trinity Christian defensive back Jahquez Robinson has been committed to Alabama since February, but has continued entertaining overtures from other programs.
Robinson took visits this spring and summer, with the final stop to South Carolina's camp in late June, where he picked up an offer. Things have now advanced to where Will Muschamp and company will land an official visit.
