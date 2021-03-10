With in-person visits still not allowed, Greenville (N.C.) Rose class of 2022 four-star running Michael Allen is taking the recruiting process slowly, learning as much about the schools recruiting him as possible, and hoping to be able to take some visits in the summer.

For now, like every other prospect in his situation, the 5-foot-9, 186-pounder is settling for taking visits of the virtual variety with his latest "trip" to learn more about the Gamecocks last Wednesday.