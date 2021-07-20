Four-star DB Keenan Nelson Jr. reveals commitment to Gamecocks

The 6-foot, 197-pound Nelson is ranked the No. 134 overall prospect and No. 18 cornerback in his class.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep four-star cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr. committed to South Carolina Tuesday, continuing an impressive summer run for Shane Beamer and Co.

Nelson, who was recruited to Carolina by defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and area recruiter Pete Lembo, chose the Gamecocks over Penn State.

He also holds offers from Georgia, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Nelson took his official visit to South Carolina three weeks ago, a trip he gave rave reviews.

"Really everything caught my attention," Nelson said after the trip. "Just to be able to chill with the players and talk to the coaches about everything and how everything has been going so far with the new coaching staff. The players were saying they like the new coaching staff and stuff, so it was really a great weekend."

The Gamecocks' 12th commitment since June 13, Nelson helps cap off an impressive secondary class for the Gamecocks that features two other four-star prospects in Anthony Rose and Emory Floyd as well as three-stars Peyton Williams, Jyvonte McClendon and Kajuan Banks.

Three-star Nick Emmanwori is also listed as DB, but is being recruited as more of a big nickelback who could ultimately grow into a linebacker.

Nelson is the Gamecocks' 16th commitment in the class.