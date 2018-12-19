The Gamecock football staff picked up another important piece to the 2019 class when Tampa (Florida) Chamberlain defensive back Johnny Dixon made his commitment to USC.

Dixon held offers during the recruiting process from Miami, Penn State, and numerous others.

"I feel the most comfortable there," Dixon told GamecockCentral.com. "I feel like I'll be in the best hands there. I feel like I have an opportunity to make an impact as a freshman."



The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is ranked by Rivals.com as the nation's 24th-best cornerback prospect nationally.



The Gamecocks were able to secure Dixon in large part due to jumping in early in the process and his relationships with Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson."



"I've known them since I was 15, 14," he said. "They were my first offer and stuck with me throughout the whole process."



Dixon represents South Carolina's second four-star acquisition of the 2019 class at the defensive back position, joining Palmetto State product Cam Smith.

"'m an aggressive man to man corner. They plan on using me on special teams as a kick returner and punt returner as well. I feel like I have a lot to offer for them."

