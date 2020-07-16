One of South Carolina's top remaining targets is closing in on a decision.

Highland Springs (Va.) class of 2021 four-star DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr. said Thursday that he'll announce a decision on Aug. 22.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder recently named a top 10 that included the Gamecocks as well as Oklahoma, Penn State, Cal, Florida, LSU, Minnesota, Texas, Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

Gilliam, a Rivals250 member who is just outside of the Top 100 prospects in the country, has long been a priority for South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and area recruiter Kyle Krantz.

"I talk to Coach Muschamp, he sends me quotes every day," Gilliam told Gamecock Central last month. "On the phone, we talk every week which is good. I definitely talk to Coach Krantz, my recruiter, frequently and sometimes daily."

Gilliam has never visited South Carolina and had hoped to take five official visits before making a decision but with Covid-19's prolonged effects on the recruiting calendar and his now-set commitment date, it doesn't appear that will happen.

