Four-star DT Alex Huntley updates decision timeline
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Columbia (South Carolina) Hammond defensive tackle Alex Huntley has been a longtime target of Will Muschamp and the Gamecock football program.
What's the latest on his summer visit plans? When could he make a decision? Has he trimmed his list? He covered all of those topics in a recent conversation with GamecockCentral.com.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news