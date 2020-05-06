Four star Florida DB has Gamecocks on his list
Melbourne (Florida) Eau Gallie's Dink Jackson has emerged as a significant target for Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football staff in the 2021 class.
GamecockCentral.com recently caught up with the four-star defender to gather his thoughts on South Carolina's pursuit and his plans for the remainder of the recruiting process.
Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news