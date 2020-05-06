News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 05:22:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Four star Florida DB has Gamecocks on his list

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Melbourne (Florida) Eau Gallie's Dink Jackson has emerged as a significant target for Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football staff in the 2021 class.

GamecockCentral.com recently caught up with the four-star defender to gather his thoughts on South Carolina's pursuit and his plans for the remainder of the recruiting process.

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!

Dink Jackson South Carolina Gamecocks football
Florida four-star Dink Jackson is one talented defensive back worth monitoring in the 2021 class (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}