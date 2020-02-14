Four-star forward setting up South Carolina visit soon
Ike Cornish never played with Jalyn McCreary but he’s currently at McCreary’s alma mater at Legacy Charter and, just like McCreary the Gamecocks are recruiting him. Cornish is in the middle of a so...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news