GamecockCentral.com

Four-star Gamecocks target sets decision
Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven four-star ATH Keveon Mullins has set his decision.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder will announce his commitment next week at the Rivals Five-star Challenge in Atlanta, which is scheduled for June 27-28.
Mullins, who is being recruited to Carolina as a wide receiver, recently released a top four of Georgia, Louisville, Memphis and South Carolina, but told Gamecock Central that South Carolina has the lead following a camp visit to the school last week. Check out that story here.
The former Memphis commit is being recruited to Carolina by running backs coach Bobby Bentley.
I will be announcing my commitment at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta next week ..... 🙏🏾— Keveon Mullins (@Key2Savage) June 18, 2018