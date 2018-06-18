GamecockCentral.com

Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven four-star ATH Keveon Mullins has set his decision.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder will announce his commitment next week at the Rivals Five-star Challenge in Atlanta, which is scheduled for June 27-28.

Mullins, who is being recruited to Carolina as a wide receiver, recently released a top four of Georgia, Louisville, Memphis and South Carolina, but told Gamecock Central that South Carolina has the lead following a camp visit to the school last week. Check out that story here.

The former Memphis commit is being recruited to Carolina by running backs coach Bobby Bentley.

