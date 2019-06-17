News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 17:29:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star linebacker impressed with Gamecocks' upgrades

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGNashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy class of 2020 four-star linebacker Devyn Curtis returned to Columbia with the Tennessee Elite 7-on-7 team last week a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}