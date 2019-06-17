Four-star linebacker impressed with Gamecocks' upgrades
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGNashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy class of 2020 four-star linebacker Devyn Curtis returned to Columbia with the Tennessee Elite 7-on-7 team last week a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news