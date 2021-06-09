Abdul Carter's first visit to South Carolina was a hit.

The four-star class of 2022 linebacker from Philadelphia (Pa.) La Salle High took an official visit to the program Monday through Wednesday of this week and left Columbia raving about the trip.

"It went great; everything went smooth," Carter said. "A lot of good people, great coaches, good men. I think the dorms (stood out). I'm a big dorm guy. I think the living space was really nice. I really liked that a lot."

