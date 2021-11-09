Four-star Northeast lineman talks Gamecocks
Shane Beamer's coaching staff has been active in the DMV and Northeast regions on the recruiting trail, and a scholarship offer recently went out to one of the top prospects in that area.
Jven Williams, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder out of Wyomissing Area in Pennyslvania, went on the record with GamecockCentral.com to break down his interest in the South Carolina program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news