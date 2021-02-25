Four-star OL appreciates Gamecock staff efforts
One of the first offers on the offensive line approved by Greg Adkins once he took his post in Columbia went out to Ryan Brubaker, ranked by Rivals.com as the nation's 149th-best prospect regardless of position.
Since that time, Brubaker has taken note of the amount of attention directed toward him by the Gamecock staff.
He recently received a handwritten note from each member of the Gamecock football staff. This week, Brubaker caught up with GamecockCentral.com to give the latest on his interest in South Carolina and the word on his process.
