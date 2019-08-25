"I am going to take a lot of visits this fall, then make my decision December 17, on my father's birthday."

"I have no order and I do not have any leaders, but those schools are the ones I am really looking at right now. Those schools are showing a lot of interest in me. They send a lot of letters, they communicate through my head coach Bob Sphire about me and those have just been showing a lot of interest.

The 6-foot-5, 300 pounder has well over 20 offers, he has visited many schools on that list and he is now ready to name favorites, then announce his commitment later this year.

Micah Morris just started his junior year at Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County, and that may be early for some in recruiting, but not this elite offensive tackle.

He is going to be busy in the coming months with a decision date now less than four months away. Over the summer, Morris made stops in Tuscaloosa, Gainesville, Athens, Oxford and Columbia.

He visited the Swamp on three different occasions in June, so the Gators definitely have his attention.

"Florida is just a great place in the Sunshine State. The first two times I went down there in the summer, I just wanted my parents to see what it was like. I liked it already, then I got them down there too.

"I went back a third time and worked out with coach Hevesy. I like him a lot and Florida is a school I will get back to this season."

The Gamecocks were the first school to offer Morris, so that is always in the back of his mind, so after two more visits to Columbia in June, Will Muschamp and his staff have shown this elite junior that their program is on the rise.

"I really like where South Carolina is going as a program. The program is coming up, they are doing some good things and I like it up there a lot. Everyone is cool with me, they treat me well and it is always calm, cool and relaxing up there."

He was at Alabama once and Georgia twice over the summer, and it is those schools that Morris has really connected well with.

"I have strong relationships with a lot of schools and a lot of coaches, but with Georgia and Alabama, I have really strong connections with their coaches," said Morris.

"Both are great schools in general. Both have great coaches, both have great academics, both make me feel comfortable and I just have connected with the schools well overall."

Morris knows he will be back in Athens for the Notre Dame game September 21, then he is working on planning his first trip to Clemson, then return trips to Alabama, Auburn, Florida and some others. He wants to get out as much as he can because he is set on committing the week before Christmas.

"It is a very important fall for me because I have a big decision coming up. I am going to be busy and I am going to get out as much as I can.

"I want to see crowds on game-day, I want to see how teams play, I want to see where the connection with the coaches is and each visit will be important.

"I am committing December 17, on my father's birthday, so I am looking hard at schools this season."

Morris said he has no order at this time.