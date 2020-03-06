Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy class of 2021 four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier visited South Carolina multiple times last year while being recruited by the Gamecocks then-quarterbacks coach Dan Werner.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound pro-style quarterback was back in Columbia on Thursday for South Carolina's spring practice and this time he got his first opportunity to get to know new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo.