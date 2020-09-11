Damari Alston is one of the nation's top running backs, ranked by Rivals.com as one of the best 175 prospects nationally regardless of position., and his offer list includes heavy-hitters from around the country.

Over the last several months, the College Park (Georgia) Woodward product has been building a steady relationship with the Gamecock football staff, and he also has an interesting tie to 2022 quarterback commitment Gunner Stockton.

In this wide-ranging interview, we caught up with Alston to get some insight into what intrigues him about South Carolina. Can the Gamecocks pull this excellent back out of the Peach State?