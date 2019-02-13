SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS RECRUITING

Middle Village (New York) Christ The King's Tirek Murphy earned an offer from South Carolina last June, and one from Miami back in December after making a visit to Coral Gables.

Now, the coach that recruited him to the Hurricanes' program is in Garnet and Black.



"The current running backs coach, Thomas Brown, has been in contact with me since he’s been at Miami," Murphy told GamecockCentral.com.

