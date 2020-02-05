One of the top junior college running backs in the country is a officially a Gamecock.

Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. four-star ZaQuandre White, a former Florida State running back and linebacker, signed with South Carolina Wednesday, the first day of the second signing period for 2020 football recruits.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games last season while playing for one of the top JUCO programs in the country.

White originally signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect out of North Fort Myers (Fla.) High in 2017. After redshirting his first year on campus, White transitioned to linebacker in 2018 where he collected 22 tackles before tranferring to Iowa Western.

White, who played strictly running back in JUCO, has two seasons to play two.

He's the third running back in the Gamecocks' signing class, joining five-star MarShawn Lloyd and three-star Rashad Amos.