Hallandale (Fla.) four-star safety Anthony Rose announced his pledge to South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon, committing to the Gamecocks over finalists Arizona and Penn State.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has his first pledge for the Gamecocks' 2022 class.

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound Rose also marks the first South Carolina commitment for new secondary coach Torrian Gray, who landed on the Gamecocks' staff last month and was known for his recruiting prowess at both Virginia Tech and Florida.

Rose also held Power 5 offers from Arizona, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Gray has also offered several other prospects in Hallandale's defensive backfield.