Four-star TE with Palmetto State ties talks Gamecocks junior day
Bowling Green (Ky.) class of 2021 four-star tight end Jordan Dingle is already pretty familiar with South Carolina.
The class of 2021's No. 11 tight end has family ties to the state and his brother Justice Dingle, now a linebacker at Georgia Tech, was also recruited by the Gamecocks.
Jordan, now firmly in the middle of his own recruiting process, was in Columbia Saturday to take in South Carolina's first junior day of the recruiting cycle.
