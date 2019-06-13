News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 17:23:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star wing still eyeing South Carolina visit

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.—Last September, Terrance Williams was all set to take an official visit to South Carolina but Mother Nature intervened.A hurricane hit South ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}