GamecockCentral - Four-star WR Omari Kelly talks top schools

" Alabama , Auburn , Florida , Georgia , LSU , Oklahoma , South Carolina and Virginia are the schools in my top eight," said Kelly. "I have been talking to each of these schools at least two or three times a week, I have gotten to know coaches on each staff, and I feel like each could give me a great opportunity on and off the field."

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star WR Omari Kelly emerged as one of the top prospects in Alabama last season. Over two dozen schools have offered the 6-foot-1, 175 pound junior and eight have emerged as favorites.

Alabama and Auburn are the in-state schools, Kelly is familiar with each program, but one has a new staff. Both the Crimson Tide and Tigers have his attention though.

"Alabama is about that winning culture they have and how they have been putting wide receivers in the NFL. I know what Auburn has done in the past, and now it is about getting to know the new coaches. I have been talking to coach Cornelius Williams, the new receivers coach, and he is pretty cool."

South Carolina is another school that has a new staff. Justin Stepp is the lead recruiter and Kelly sees the Gamecocks as a school "on the come up".

Florida, Georgia and LSU are three more SEC programs high on his list.

"I really like Florida's passing offense and how they throw it a lot. I have done a virtual visit with Georgia, and I like how they help their players transition from high school to college and what they do on the field. LSU has a great winning history and they get players to the NFL."

The Sooners are known for their offense, but Oklahoma is the only school to offer Kelly for defense.

"I just want to get on the field, so Oklahoma offering me as a safety doesn't bother me," said Kelly. "They are known for their player development, they have a great program, and I like coach Roy Manning."

The top eight was shaped off relationships and communication with the different schools, so the next step is visits.

"What is most important to me is how comfortable I am with coaches, learning more about schools with my major (Kinesiology), and where I have a great chance to play, so visits will show me a lot," said Kelly.

Kelly said Auburn, Georgia and Virginia are recruiting him hardest at this time. He is communicating with that trio almost daily. The only school to do a virtual visit with him is Georgia, but he is in the middle of scheduling one with Alabama.

He hopes to make a decision late in the summer before his senior season.