Four-star WR Peter Kikwata is eager to take his official visits & commit
Four-star receiver Peter Kikwata is ready for the final stretch of his recruitment. The Germantown (Md.) Northwest standout has three official visits planned in June and is thinking about taking one more before committing shortly after the month is over.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“Recruiting is going well,” Kikwata said. “I think I might close it down soon after my official visits and make a commitment. Right now I have Maryland (June 4th-6th), West Virginia (June 24th-26th), and South Carolina (June 11th-13th) for official visits.”
Maryland- “It's my relationship with the receivers coach, coach Zohn,” he said. “He's new but he's been nothing but 100 the whole time. It's also my hometown team.”
West Virginia- “They're definitely family,” said Kikwata. “They're the school I'm closest with now. Coach Parker has been nothing but 100 the whole time. I have a very strong relationship with him and coach Neal Brown. It feels like a second home, honestly.”
South Carolina- “I love their new coaching staff,” he said. “I trust their receivers coach, coach Stepp, and recruiting coordinator, coach Lembo. I love the stadium and the facility. I haven't been there yet but I'm looking forward to it.”
Auburn- “Their coaching staff is new but the receivers coach calls me every week to make sure we have a strong bond,” Kikwata said. “I think I might set an official visit there.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
West Virginia is in the best spot with Kikwata because he has a lot of connections to the university and has great relationships there. One of his good friends and former teammate Kaden Prather signed with West Virginia in 2021 class. Keep an eye on the hometown Maryland Terps. They'll continue to push for him all the way to Signing Day. South Carolina is in the mix but their chances will depend on how much of an impact they can make while he's on campus for his official visit.