Four-star WR Peter Kikwata is eager to take his official visits & commit

Four-star receiver Peter Kikwata is ready for the final stretch of his recruitment. The Germantown (Md.) Northwest standout has three official visits planned in June and is thinking about taking one more before committing shortly after the month is over.

“Recruiting is going well,” Kikwata said. “I think I might close it down soon after my official visits and make a commitment. Right now I have Maryland (June 4th-6th), West Virginia (June 24th-26th), and South Carolina (June 11th-13th) for official visits.”

Maryland- “It's my relationship with the receivers coach, coach Zohn,” he said. “He's new but he's been nothing but 100 the whole time. It's also my hometown team.”

West Virginia- “They're definitely family,” said Kikwata. “They're the school I'm closest with now. Coach Parker has been nothing but 100 the whole time. I have a very strong relationship with him and coach Neal Brown. It feels like a second home, honestly.”

South Carolina- “I love their new coaching staff,” he said. “I trust their receivers coach, coach Stepp, and recruiting coordinator, coach Lembo. I love the stadium and the facility. I haven't been there yet but I'm looking forward to it.”

Auburn- “Their coaching staff is new but the receivers coach calls me every week to make sure we have a strong bond,” Kikwata said. “I think I might set an official visit there.”