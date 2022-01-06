Frank Martin updates Bryant's injury

In a season marred by injuries and players in and out of the lineup, South Carolina's head coach delivered a bit of positive news on an injured Keyshawn Bryant.

The senior wing who missed most of Tuesday's game against Auburn with a shoulder injury has been cleared to participate in "whatever he can tolerate" in practice and the next few days will go along way in determining his availability for Saturday at Vanderbilt.

“There’s no structural damage whatsoever. He spent all day today—because there’s no class—just rehabbing. The plan is for him to try and do some things tomorrow. He’s been cleared for whatever he can tolerate. Everyone’s different that way," Martin said.

"If he gives it a try tomorrow depending on how he feels will determine—it’s an early game Saturday so it’s hard to make decisions in the morning—we should make it tomorrow and prepare the best we can.”

Bryant injured his shoulder four minutes into his time on the court against the Tigers and didn't return to the game. He'd return out of the locker room with a sling on his arm and stay on the bench.

Postgame Martin said the shoulder didn't pop out of its socket and was just a sprain, confirmed Thursday with him reiterating there was no structural damage.

Bryant, who tested NBA waters last season after a career year in 2020-21, is off to a slower start this year. After serving a five-game suspension to begin the year, Bryant is averaging eight points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game while shooting 37.9/25/52.4 percent this year.

South Carolina (9-4, 0-1 SEC) travels to Vanderbilt for a noon clash Saturday on ESPNU.