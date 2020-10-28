Patrick Iriel is no longer with the South Carolina men's basketball team and plans to withdraw from school, a school spokesperson confirmed to GamecockCentral Wednesday.

"Patrick Iriel has visited with Coach (Frank) Martin a couple times this week and has made the decision that at this time he does not want to be in school," a spokesperson said in a statement.

It's unknown whether or not Iriel has officially withdrawn from South Carolina yet, but the plan is for him to withdraw from school altogether.

Iriel was a three-star forward out of AC Flora high school and signed with South Carolina as part of the 2020 recruiting class along with Ja'Von Benson.

The Gamecocks started preseason practice earlier this month and will begin its season in late November.