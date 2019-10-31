Once thought to be out for the season, freshman running back Kevin Harris is set to return to action this Saturday night against Vanderbilt.

"Kevin Harris will play this week," head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday night during his call-in show. "He practiced some Tuesday and then practiced Wednesday and then looked good again today. He's coming off a sport hernia on 5 weeks."

Muschamp lauded Harris' toughness and ability to return to action so quickly.

The freshman suffered a non-contact tendon injury in practice in late September, which was thought at the time to end his season.

A Hinesville, Ga. native, Harris made his South Carolina debut against Charleston Southern in Week 2 when he rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries.



Harris also played in the Alabama game meaning he could play in two more games this season and still take a redshirt.