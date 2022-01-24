Freshman linebacker Kolbe Fields enters transfer portal

South Carolina freshman linebacker Kolbe Fields has entered the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has confirmed.

A former three-star prospect from New Orleans, La., Fields played in four games this past season, all on special teams, making one tackle.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder was able to maintain his redshirt status and will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Fields is the first scholarship Carolina player to enter the portal since Keveon Mullins did so on Dec. 15.