About halfway through the fourth quarter freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner checked into the game, earning his first-career playing time as a Gamecock as he and almost every healthy freshman on the roster played in a 49-9 win.

As time wound down in Saturday’s domination over Chattanooga, South Carolina fans got their long-await wish.

“I see a lot, but we needed to give them live snaps in front of people,” Will Muschamp said about Joyner and Jay Urich, who also played. “The game will continue to slow down for both guys. I wish we could have gotten them more snaps but excited we got them out there.”

Joyner’s first pass was a bullet to Kyle Markway that was dropped as the freshman finished going 1-for-2 for one yard but had 24 yards on three rushes.

Urich, who redshirted last season, completed his only attempt for nine yards and had a 14-yard rush.

“It’s awesome to see them in there and their hard work paying off and getting to experience what it’s like to be on the field. That’s one thing I told them: cherish the moment,” Bentley said. “You only get one time of getting out there for the first time. I thought they did good things. I thought they were playing fast."

But, despite Joyner getting a lot of the hype, running back Deshaun Fenwick stole the show in his first game action as well.

The true freshman who waited his turn behind entrenched starters, had 112 yards, averaging 6.6 yards a carry, and punched the ball in for his first career touchdown as well.

“I know I’m real proud. He’s one of my friends; he’s a younger guy,” A.J. Turner said. “Being able to see him do that means a lot. I was real excited for him. it was his first game, and I just remember my first game playing and people cheering me on and having my back. I wanted to make sure he had the same thing too. Seeing him do that feels good.”

Defensively Ernest Jones got his first career action and led the team with five tackles and also had a fumble recovery. He played with Rosendo Louis Jr., who played in his fifth game, not registering a tackle.

The two impressed their teammates with their play, especially at linebacker where they had to make calls for the entire defense.

“For Ernest and Rosendo,” T.J. Brunson said, “it’s really cool to see them go out there with the confidence they had and play fast and line everyone up and make calls.”

After missing seven straight games, Josh Belk finally saw the field again against the Mocs, playing the most he has this season and picking up two tackles.

“He’s got to continue to come along. When you’re a young player, the game’s just got to continue to come along and continue to slow down for you. The more turns and reps you get the better you’ll get at it. He’s a big body in there.”

In total, 14 first-year players got onto the field, which is a good sign for the future of the program.

Dylan Wonnum, R.J. Roderick and Jaycee Horn all started the game.

Complete list of freshmen to play (* denotes start)

Dylan Wonnum, OL

Jaycee Horn, S

RJ Roderick, S

Josh Vann, WR

Dakereon Joyner, QB

Deshaun Fenwick, RB

Israel Mukuamu, CB

Jonathan Gipson, S

Rosendo Louis Jr., LB

J.J. Enagbare, DL

Ernest Jones, LB

Hank Manos, OL

Rick Sandidge, DL

Josh Belk, DL