The two starters—Dylan Wonnum and Jaycee Horn—along with five other first-year players, put up a solid effort as South Carolina outlasted Ole Miss 48-44.

The Gamecocks continued their rash of playing freshmen continued Saturday and ultimately paid off.

South Carolina (5-3, 4-3 SEC) started two freshmen for the second straight week and just the third time this season with Wonnum making his second-straight start and Horn filling his normal role as the starting nickel back.

Horn was one of three true freshmen to play in the Gamecocks' secondary, joining RJ Roderick and Israel Mukuamu.

With Keisean Nixon banged up, Mukuamu was thrust into some of his first extended action late in Saturday's game and came up with a big pass deflection on third down to force an Ole Miss punt.

"It was a huge third down on a back-shoulder throw. He's got a lot of length but he has to continue to get stronger. He's got a bright future."

Mukuamu and Horn, both corners, combined for three pass deflections. Horn had five tackles, all solo, and had the biggest pass breakup of the day on the final Ole Miss drive of the day, swatting away a pass on fourth down to essentially win the game.

"Izzy really stepped up covering a couple big time guys. He's going to be big-time," Steven Montac said. "Jaycee, he did what he does."

Up front defensively the Gamecocks played two true freshmen—J.J. Enagbare and Rick Sandidge with the latter picking up his first sack of his career on one of the final drives of the day and the Gamecocks clinging to a four-point lead.

"Ricky had his first sack," Muschamp said. "He was smiling ear to ear. Good for Ricky."

Offensively it was dominated by guys that have logged a lot of snaps, but Josh Vann did have a few big catches in Saturday's win.

He was one of just two freshmen to play on that side of the ball with Wonnum being the other, but came down with three catches for 13 yards.

One was a nine-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter, the first scoring play of his young career.

"I'm proud of Josh. He's come a long way from when he first got here as a freshman," Bryan Edwards said. "It was just a busted play and he was there. He ran the route and it was just one of those things that happens."

Complete list of freshmen that played:

RJ Roderick, safety

Josh Vann, wide receiver

Rosendo Louis Jr., linebacker and special teams

J.J. Enagbare, defensive line

Rick Sandidge, defensive line

Dylan Wonnum, offensive line

Jaycee Horn, defensive back