For the first time since Nov. 11, 2017 the Gamecocks started three freshmen with R.J. Roderick making his first-career start in the secondary in a 35-31 loss to Florida.

South Carolina did something Saturday it hadn't done in almost a year.

Roderick started at safety in place of Jamyest Williams, who had season-ending shoulder surgery last week, and was part of a defense that struggled to stop the run with Florida racking up 367 yards on the ground.

The freshman finished with eight tackles, fourth on the team Saturday, one week after registering a career-high 13 tackles against Ole Miss.

He was joined on the defensive starting lineup by Jaycee Horn, making his eighth start of the season. Horn had three tackles, the fewest he's had since picking up three against Missouri five weeks ago.

After making his first start of his career against Tennessee, Dylan Wonnum made his third-straight start at right tackle as the Gamecocks ran for over 150 yards and threw for almost 240, en route to 31 points.

It's the first time the Gamecocks (5-4, 4-4 SEC) started three freshmen since the Florida game last year. It's the first time since Sept. 30 of last season three freshmen started on the road.

Rick Sandidge and J.J. Enagbare played in their ninth games of the season with Enagbare registering one tackle.

On the offensive side of the ball Josh Vann caught two passes for 10 yards against Florida a week after catching his first career touchdown pass.

Safety Jonathan Gipson and running back Deshaun Fenwick traveled with the team for the first time but didn't play.

Full list of freshmen that played (* denotes start)

J.J. Enagbare, defensive line

Jaycee Horn, cornerback*

Israel Mukuamu, special teams

R.J. Roderick, safety*

Rick Sandidge Jr., defensive line

Josh Vann, wide receiver

Dylan Wonnum, offensive line*