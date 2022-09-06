Friday Night LIghts: A Look At Gamecock Commits' HS Games
As we kicked off year 2 of the Shane Beamer era, many of the current 2023 commits have gotten started with their senior seasons on the gridiron. Several of the Gamecocks' skill players had touchdowns this past Friday night and the class collectively has shown a lot of promise.
Friday Night Lights
3-Star Kamron Sandlin, who is committed to the Gamecocks as a TE, but plays QB for Anniston High School in Alabama, had a big night Friday with 3 rushing touchdowns. Sandlin continues to show exceptional athleticism, which should make his transition to TE a lot more painless.
Kelton Henderson, 3- star ATH, committed to the Gamecocks as a WR had an impressive touchdown catch on Friday for Lehigh Acres (FL) in a loss to Bishop Verot.
3 Star ATH Vicari Swain continues to make plays on both sides of the ball in Central High School’s (GA) loss to Hampton. He finished up with 3 catches for 77 yards and seven tackles.
3 Star TE Connor Cox continues to improve as a receiving threat, posting five catches for 35 yards in The Bolles School’s 27-20 win over Mandarin. One of these receptions is posted here. I truly believe Connor Cox will outplay his rating and is a guy that is raw but can move very well for his size at that position.
4 Star OL Commit Tosin “Tree” Babalade informed Gamecock Scoop that he has yet to play this season. He is out 3-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain but informed us his Dematha teammates have “answered the call” and been “stepping up great” in his absence.
On the topic of injuries, yesterday afternoon 3 Star DB commit Cameron Upshaw Jr announced that he will be missing the rest of his senior season. He stated in a now-deleted tweet that he re-aggravated an injury that never fully repaired from last season. The details of the injury aren’t released yet but Upshaw says that his focus is to be back to 100% when he steps foot on campus come December.
Three-star safety Jalon Kilgore continues to be the best player on both sides of the ball for Putnam County High School (GA). He had eight tackles, including a few big hits in a loss to Oconee County on Friday night.
3 Star in-state ATH Judge Collier, who is committed as a DB, finished with two catches for 26 yards and two tackles, in a loss for Legion Collegiate Academy.
Other Notable Performances
Some other notable SC commits who played on Friday night included their individual game highlights:
Four-star DE Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) – https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12916225/6313551302bc840a0400aae3
Three-star LB Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) continued to disrupt, adding on a fumble recovery in week 3. – www.hudl.com/v/2J3uuF
Three-star OL Jatavius Shivers (Villa Rica, Ga.) -https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14008190/631521465caa590570cb2842
Stay tuned for weekly updates on Gamecock football commits and all recruiting here at GamecockScoop.