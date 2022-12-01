Most of the Gamecocks' commits have wrapped up their respective seasons of high school ball. With USC rolling at an all-time high under HC Shane Beamer after 2 top-10 wins over Clemson and Tenn there's a lot to be excited about for the next wave of Gamecocks. Find below the latest highlights and stats from the commits below:

Grayson "Pup" Howard finished off an unbelievable high school career with 17 Total Tackles in his final game for Andrew Jackson. They fell short 20-13 against Riverside High in their playoff matchup a few weeks back. Pup averaged over 17 tackles per game and finished with a team-high 18 tackles for loss in addition to five sacks and three fumble recoveries in his senior season. He will compete one more time Jan. 7 in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas before arriving in Columbia.

In 10 games, DJ Braswell totaled 144 carries for 974 yards and 15 TDs. Braswell was also a threat receiving the ball out of the backfield totaling 29 receptions for 375 yards and 5 TDs. Washington Co fell to Appling Co 65-14 a few weeks back to end Braswell's high school career.

Find the highlights of Rhames' last 3 games below:

Kilgore's senior season film can be watched below. Kilgore totaled 71 Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, and 5 Pass Deflections. The safety also made some plays on the offensive side of the ball totaling 2 KO Returns for TDS and 8 TDS rushing.

Swain's senior season film can be seen below. Swain had a monster senior year doing a little bit of everything Central High which led to him getting some national buzz and a bump in his recruiting ranking from other major sites. Swain totaled 7 TD receptions, 2 interceptions returned for a TD, and 1 kickoff return for a TD.

TE Connor Cox's senior regular season highlight can be viewed below. Below that are highlights from Bolles' playoff matchup last Friday against Raines High School. Pup Howard was in attendance for this game to support Cox. Cox recorded a 36-yard TD catch and had a few other nice plays in the game.