Friday OC search update: Latest on Mike Bobo and Gamecocks

Friday OC search update: Latest on Mike Bobo and Gamecocks

Chris Clark
Gamecock Central has brought its subscribers continued coverage of South Carolina football's offensive coordinator search this week. After reporting on Wednesday that the focus of the search has narrowed in on Mike Bobo, we've got the latest on Will Muschamp's pursuit of the former Colorado State head coach and a strength coach name to potentially watch.

Former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo has become a focus of the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator search.
Former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo has become a focus of the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator search. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
