But as the Gamecocks went into Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, Frank Martin had a succinct talk with the younger Frink about at least looking like Minaya when he was out on the court.

Their numbers on the jerseys are separated by 10, Minaya’s a little shorter and has a hairdo that hasn’t changed in the three year’s he’s been on campus while Frink’s a little taller, about 45 pounds heavier with an ever-changing style.

“He and I had a one-way, not very long, clear-cut conversation,” Martin said. “Give him credit. He responded. I had lost a little faith in him the last three weeks or so. Give him credit. He responded. With Justin out, he has to help us.”

With Martin wanting to have the two freshmen bigs coming off the bench, he started Frink for the first time since Nov. 19 and Frink turned in a Minaya-esque performance.

His stat line wasn’t the stuff of legend—just three points on one made field goal and two rebounds—but it was his energy and defensive effort that made it arguably the best game of his season.

He’d finish with three blocks, a career-high and had his highest offensive rating (141) in SEC play and highest since Clemson in mid-December (175).

“I thought Alanzo played probably the best half of basketball he’s played in our uniform,” Martin said. “He’s had moments where he’s grabbed more rebounds or scored more points but his discipline and his ball screen and ball screen defense and energy and protecting the energy. He’s a big ole kid. He might not be the tallest guy in the world but he’s long; he can wall up and protect.”

The most important thing, though, was bringing a personality to the game the Gamecocks don’t have with Minaya off the floor.

The Gamecocks (14-9, 6-4 SEC) need that if they want to continue building a potential NCAA Tournament resume.

“I’m just trying to come in and with the opportunity I was given bring the energy, try to play defense and basically bring the energy to the team we needed,” Frink said.

Minaya brings a different level of energy and cohesion as the team’s quintessential glue guy.

It was something lacking in the team’s loss at Ole Miss but, with Minaya watching on the bench Saturday, they regained it with a 20-point win over the Aggies.

“I think their game plan was the same: bully us and we stop,” Texas A&M head coach “A number 10 leads that charge, but they got enough guys that we weren’t a problem.”

With Minaya out at least the entire month of February, they’ll need performances like that again from Frink.



Minaya had successful surgery on his thumb Friday and will miss the majority of the rest of the season. Martin said Friday night there is a chance the redshirt sophomore returns in early March for a final push.

“I hate that for that kid. What a great kid. I talked to him before the game. I think eh probably embodies what coach is about in every possible way,” Williams said. “He was real good against us. He just whipped us, like the rest of their team did. He’s very efficient in what he does, plays with an edge. I hate that for him and for their team relative to where they’ve been,” “I hate it for both.”