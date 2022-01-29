Fuhrman ready to be versatile piece of baseball's 2022 class

That was all the way back in 2018 and Fuhrman got to officially put pen to paper in November as a signee and now has one more senior season before coming to Columbia.

So, when he ultimately started getting recruited by the Gamecocks and took a trip to campus to see the facilities, it didn’t take him long to commit and jump in the boat for the 2022 class.

Despite not growing up in the state, Connor Fuhrman always had an affinity for South Carolina.

“I was always a little bit of a fan of South Carolina but once I visited and got to meet coaches, see campus and the facilities—plus it’s in the SEC—I just knew that’s where I wanted to go,” Fuhrman told GamecockCentral. “It was a relief getting to sign with all the COVID stuff and all that’s gone down. It’s definitely a relief with that."

Recruited by former assistant Trip Couch, now at Arizona, Fuhrman has had conversations with new hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet and likes what he’s heard.

He got a chance to meet Caillet and other members of the 2022 class on their official visit weekend in the fall.

“It was definitely cool. I hadn’t really met most of those guys and got to meet a couple of them and found out who’s going to be my roommates my freshman year,” he said. “I really enjoyed the visit.”

Now he’ll have one more senior season before getting down to Columbia and trying to chisel his way into the starting lineup.

The right-handed bat, listed as an outfielder, is considered a top 150 player in the country and thinks he can come in and play anywhere as long as it puts him in the lineup.

“They like my bat. They hope I can help out there and play wherever. I can play wherever, so it’s however they need me,” Fuhrman said.

“I’d define myself as scrappy. I hustle; I’m always giving 110 percent. I’m scrappy, like to steal bases and make diving plays and do the little things.”

For now, Fuhrman is gearing up for his first normal baseball season since his freshman season with COVID cutting his sophomore year short and affecting the 2021 year for him.

A big focus for him will be continuing to get faster but he’s confident in where he’s game is going currently.

“I’m definitely excited to have a full high school season. Last year we only played about 12 games,” he said. “I definitely feel good about my game, good about my body. I feel like I’ve gotten stronger, gotten faster. I’ve leaned up a little more and feel good going into this high school season.”