South Carolina will have a takeover on the SEC Network starting at midnight and continuing all-day as folks quarantine across the country.

With no sports going right now, the SEC Network is shining a spotlight on the good that's happened in sports this academic year, with the Gamecocks getting their day in the sun soon.

The day-long marathon of all things South Carolina includes six different sports, a few feature pieces and two behind-the-scenes features on both basketball programs.

Among the sporting events, there are some buzzer-beaters, conference championship performance and some historic upsets.

The takeover starts at midnight with the women's soccer SEC Championship win against Arkansas and ends with the football team's massive upset over then-No. 3 Georgia in Athens this year.

For the full schedule, look below.

12:00 am: South Carolina vs. Arkansas (Women's Soccer SEC Championship)

2:00 am: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt (Men's Basketball)

3:30 am: South Carolina vs. LSU (Softball)

5:30 am: SEC Storied: The Believer

7:00 am: SEC Women's Tennis Championship

9:00 am: SEC Storied: King George

10:00 am: E60 Pictures: Hilinski's Hope

11:00 am: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M (Women's Basketball)

12:30 pm: South Carolina vs. Kentucky (Football)

3:00 pm: South Carolina vs. UConn (Women's Basketball)

4:30 pm: South Carolina vs. Kentucky Men's Basketball)

6:30 pm: SEC Inside: South Carolina Men's Basketball

7:00 pm: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State (SEC Women's Basketball Tournament)

8:30 pm: SEC Inside: Women's Basketball Tournament

9:00 pm: South Carolina vs. Georgia (football)