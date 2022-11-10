Milaysia Fulwiley is now the fourth member of the Gamecocks' 2023 recruiting class. The Gamecocks extended an offer to the hometown product while she was in the seventh grade. Fulwiley plays for Keenan High School and has led the Raiders to three straight state championships. She also plays for Team Curry on the AAU circuit. The 5'7 guard was the MVP of a SLAM invitation event in Rucker Park last summer.

Fulwiley is ranked as the 13th-best prospect regardless of position by HoopGurlz. Fulwiley will be either a 1 or 2 guard at Carolina. She averaged 29.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 steals last season for Keenan. She chose the Gamecocks over Florida, Louisville, and Ole Miss.

Fulwiley had made several unofficial visits to her hometown school but she took her official on the weekend of the Missouri football game. That was her last official visit of the recruiting process. Dawn Staley told Fulwiley on her visit, "to go with her heart and go with whichever feels like home."

Fulwiley joins fellow top 40 recruits Sahnya Jah, Tessa Johnson, and Chloe Kitts in the 2023 class. With the commitment of Fulwiley, the Gamecocks will either stand pat with a four-member class or could add a fifth member if the nation's top overall recruit Judea Watkins flies into the nest. Cassandre Prosper will announce Saturday, November 12, at 8:00 pm, she is Canadian and has almost no social media presence. Your guess is as good as mine on where she's headed. Prosper, a 6'2 forward, is ranked as the 16th overall prospect for 2023 by HoopGurlz. The numbers are complicated this year by all potential seniors that could exercise their extra COVID year.

Fulwiley joins Alaina Coates, A'ja Wilson, Kaydra Duckett, Talaysia Cooper, and Ashlyn Watkins, (Fulwiley's AAU teammate), as Top 50 Palmetto State seniors to stay home and play in Columbia. Next year's cycle also includes a really big fish from right down the road, Camden's Joyce Edwards is currently the #2 ranked player in the 2024 class.