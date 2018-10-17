"Well I’m from South Carolina, so that’s a good thing," Littlejohn said of the trip. "Also I like coach Bobby Bentley. He’s looking at me for running back there and he always talks well about me and he’s really a great person to be around. Also, I really like the fan base and the atmosphere there. However, what I am looking for in a school is great education because I want to be a successful entrepreneur as a back up plan."

Gaffney (S.C.) class of 2020 linebacker/running back Jemari Littlejohn has recently popped up on South Carolina's radar and the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder was in Columbia for Saturday's Texas A&M game.

Littlejohn has been a standout at linebacker for Gaffney this season, but he says the Gamecocks like the idea of him running the football.



"Most schools say linebacker, but South Carolina wants me at running back," Littlejohn says. "(Bentley and I) have a good relationship. He always talks to our defensive coach about me. He’s just a cool person to be around."

Littlejohn has also taken visits to Duke, App state, Virginia Tech and Florida State. He plans to visit East Carolina this week and Notre Dame on Nov. 11.

Littlejohn believes that ECU and App State are the closest to offering.

Littlejohn has not yet been rated by Rivals.com.