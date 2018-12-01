Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-01 16:14:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Game Balls: Akron

Chris Wellbaum • GamecockCentral.com
Staff Writer
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL

Mon Denson

Denson rushed for a career-high 110 yards on 17 carries, his second career 100-yard game and second this season. He had a 61-yard run in the third quarter, the second longest of his career.

Deebo Samuel

In his final game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Samuel caught four passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

CJ Driggers

Brad Johnson

Johnson quietly had a big impact. He finished with four tackles, a career-high 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

Also see: Which plays mattered most Saturday?

Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare had the best game of his young career, notching six tackles, three quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss, and a sack. All were career-highs.

Deebo Samuel

In the second quarter, a snap went through the hands of Akron punter Nick Gasser. Gasser appeared to recover the ball in the end zone for a safety, but Samuel sprinted toward Gasser and ripped the ball away for a touchdown. It counted as a defensive fumble recovery, but it was a special teams play so he gets a game ball.

Also see: Josh Low's instant analysis from Saturday's game

Joseph Charlton

Charlton punted five times and had four downed inside the 20. Two were downed inside the five. And he made a tackle on a fourth quarter return.

