Game Balls - Belk Bowl

Chris Wellbaum • GamecockCentral.com
Staff Writer
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL

Gamecock Central hands out Game Balls for the Belk Bowl.


OFFENSE

Shi Smith

Smith had his usual solid game. He finished with a team-high six catches and 76 yards, He also had a 62-yard kickoff return.


Mon Denson

Denson provided a bit of a spark late in the first half, gaining 15 yards on three carries and catching two passes for 23 yards. It wasn’t much, but he had the second-most all-purpose yards on the team.


DEFENSE

Umm… nobody? Virginia averaged 5.2 yards per play despite not having a single play go for more than 20 yards. Virginia had 208 yards passing and 205 yards rushing. It had a 25 minute advantage in time of possession. That’s almost an entire half. T.J. Brunson had 12 tackles, but they were downfield, and when he had a chance to make a third down stop, Jordan Ellis carried him four yards for a first down.


SPECIAL TEAMS

Joseph Charlton

Charlton punted five times for an average of 45.2 yards, with two 50-yarders including a 59 yard punt in the first quarter that flipped field position (or gave Virginia a chance to chew up more time of possession, your choice).


