Bentley continued his hot passing from Ole Miss, throwing for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and rushing for another. He picked the Florida defense apart in the first half. Bentley twice led South Carolina to double digit leads before South Carolina took the ball out of his hands. A miscommunication on Bentley's final pass led to his only interception.

Samuel is starting to look like Deebo again. He had been relatively quiet this season, but the kick return for a touchdown last week seemed to get him going. Deebo had four catches for 120 yards. He nearly broke a slant for a touchdown in the first half, and then broke free on another slant in the second half for an 89-yard gain. Samuel also had one carry for three yards.

Defense

T.J. Brunson

At times, Brunson seemed like the only defensive player that was engaged. He finished with 16 tackles, tying a career-high. It was also his third straight game with double digit tackles. Brunson also had three tackles for loss, two sacks (tying a career-high), and a forced fumble. Brunson now has 80 tackles for the season, after making88 last season, second on the team.

Special Teams

Samuel didn't get his SEC-record fifth kick return for a touchdown, but he sure made an impact. Samuel had 78 yards on four returns, although his best return was called back on a holding penalty behind the play. Samuel's biggest special teams impact was as a gunner on punt return. He beat his block and recovered Kadarius Toney's muffed punt. That play probably made him some money, since NFL teams are going to want Samuel to play on all special teams next year.