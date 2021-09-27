Game time at Tennessee set

It'll be a noon game when the Gamecocks head up to Tennessee in two weeks.

South Carolina's Oct. 9 game in Knoxville is scheduled to kick off at noon on ESPN2, the SEC announced Monday.

South Carolina is 1-2 in night games this year and 1-0 in games kicking off at noon. Its first midday kickoff is scheduled for this weekend against Troy (3:30 p.m.).

The Gamecocks have lost the last two games to the Vols but it's a 5-5 split over the last decade in this matchup.

South Carolina is 3-17 all-time in Knoxville, losing the last time up there 41-21. The last win at Tennessee came in 2017, a 15-9 win.

Both teams are coming off losses this week to SEC teams: South Carolina at home to Kentucky and Tennessee on the road at Florida.

South Carolina stays at home this week hosting the Trojans while Tennessee is on the road at Missouri.