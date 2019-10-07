SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

In a few weeks, the Gamecocks welcome another top 10 team to Williams-Brice, but South Carolina football fans will have to wait to know what time it will kick off.

CBS has used its six-day window option for when South Carolina hosts No. 7 Florida on October 19 and there are three potential kickoff options for the game: noon on ESPN, 3:30 on CBS or 6 on ESPN.

The final decision on the game time and television network will be made after the Saturday, Oct. 12, games are completed.

The LSU at Mississippi State and Kentucky at Georgia games are also being held for selection.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 against Florida under Will Muschamp, losing last year's game 35-31 after leading 31-14 during a noon kick in Gainesville.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a bye week and travel to Georgia (noon, ESPN) this week while Florida just notched its best win of the season, a 24-13 win over a top-10 Auburn team.

The Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC) now face their biggest test of the season this week traveling to LSU for a night game against the Tigers.