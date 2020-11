South Carolina officially has its kickoff time for Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks and Aggies will kickoff at 7 p.m. from Williams-Brice on ESPN.

The original kick time was 7:30 p.m. but that was flexed to 7 p.m. with the game moving to ESPN.

South Carolina is coming off a bye week while A&M is fresh off a win over Arkansas.