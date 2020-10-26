@GamecockCentral

The game time and television network for the South Carolina - Texas A&M football game, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, will be determined after the games of October 31, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The game, which was previously designated as a 7:30 pm kick, is now scheduled for either 7 pm on ESPN or 7:30 pm ET on SEC Network.

The other game under consideration for the same time slots and networks is the Tennessee at Arkansas contest.

The Gamecocks (2-3) and Tennessee (2-3) both have a bye this week, while No. 8/8 Texas A&M (3-1) hosts Arkansas (2-2) on Saturday, Oct. 31.

SEC Football TV Selections for Saturday, November 7:

Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville), 3:30 pm - CBS

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4 pm - SEC Network

*Texas A&M at South Carolina OR Tennessee at Arkansas, 7 pm - ESPN

*Texas A&M at South Carolina OR Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 pm - SEC Network

* Game time and network designation will be determined after games of October 31

FROM SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS