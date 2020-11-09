 South Carolina Gamecocks game time set against Missouri
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 11:36:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Game time set against Missouri

South Carolina and Missouri are in for another late kick off in a few weeks.

The Gamecocks and Tigers will kick off on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate, the league announced Monday. It will be the fourth straight night game the Gamecocks will play after three straight noon games.

South Carolina is 0-3 in night games this season with losses to Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M. They're 2-1 in noon games and haven't played a midday game yet.

The Gamecocks are coming off their second straight blowout loss, this time a 48-3 loss to Texas A&M, and travel to Ole Miss for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff before coming home to face the Tigers.

Missouri (2-3) was on a bye last week and play Georgia this week before taking the trip to Columbia.

