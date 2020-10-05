The game time for the Gamecocks' second home game of the year is officially set, and the Gamecocks are getting another early start.

South Carolina and Auburn will kick off at noon p.m. on Oct. 17, the SEC announced Monday afternoon. The game will be on either SEC Network or ESPN.

These two teams haven't faced off since 2014, a 42-35 Auburn win, and the Gamecocks haven't beaten the Tigers since joining the SEC.

The last time they played each other at Williams-Brice was in 2011, a 16-13 Tiger win.

South Carolina is coming off a loss to Florida Saturday and travels to Vanderbilt for a noon kick on the SEC Network before hosting the Tigers.

Auburn, meanwhile, lost a primetime game on the road this week to Georgia and hosts Arkansas at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network this weekend.